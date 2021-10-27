Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $61.03. 6,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 767% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTCMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

