Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Up 1.8%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.15. 173,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 361,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

USA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$157.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.84.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.