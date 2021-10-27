Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 157,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 38,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.