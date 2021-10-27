IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Shares Down 6.6%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI Plc is an engineering company, which designs, manufacturing, and services of engineered solutions that control the precise movement of fluids. It operates trough the following segments: IMI Critical Engineering; IMI Precision Engineering; and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering segment provides flow control solutions.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.