Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 2.3%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.93 and last traded at $89.93. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PROSF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

