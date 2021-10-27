Zacks Investment Research Lowers iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Sell

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 30,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $130.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.83.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth $6,290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,650,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

