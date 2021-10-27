Veil (VEIL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,088.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $4,088.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,808.49 or 1.00080023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00329542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00565273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00197255 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013797 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002184 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars.

