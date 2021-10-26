Aeron 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52,548.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded up 274.2% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $7,021.69 and $52,548.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00215902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

