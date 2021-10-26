GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $934,800.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,824.54.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. 611,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

