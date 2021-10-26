IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,208. IDEX has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.56.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

