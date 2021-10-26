PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 886,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,261. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $578.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

