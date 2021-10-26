HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of HHR traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. 352,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

