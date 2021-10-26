Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of HKMPF remained flat at $$32.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

