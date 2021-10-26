Spectiv (SIG) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00215015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.