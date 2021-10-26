Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.85-162.85, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.39 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.120-$2.140 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.90. 324,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,915. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

