Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.85-162.85, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.39 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.120-$2.140 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.71.
Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.90. 324,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,915. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.90.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.