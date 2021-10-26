Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $926.92 million, a PE ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860 in the last ninety days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

