TerraUSD Price Up 0.2% This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.77 billion and $84.46 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003824 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008639 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,761,007,217 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.