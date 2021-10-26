Secret (SCRT) Price Up 78.6% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Secret has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $123.92 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $8.12 or 0.00013401 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 78.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.98 or 0.00330195 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003404 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

