Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

NYSE:BOH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.82. The stock had a trading volume of 182,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,652. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $485,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

