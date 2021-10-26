American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,875. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.