Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $82.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.99 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $100.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $325.39 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. 103,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $939.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.