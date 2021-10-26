Grid+ Reaches Market Cap of $17.39 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $17.39 million and $127,594.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00213798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00103862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

