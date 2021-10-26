Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce $70.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $52.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $285.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FVRR traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 455,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -167.27 and a beta of 1.89.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

