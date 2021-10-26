BioPassport Token (BIOT) Reaches Market Cap of $15.97 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $773,967.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00213798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00103862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.