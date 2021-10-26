ParkinGo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $635.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $635.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,659.71 or 1.00159707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00067300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.63 or 0.00630146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001668 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004305 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.