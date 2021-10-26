Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post $471.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.60 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $452.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,014. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

