Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ CATY traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 471,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,487. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $45.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.
In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.
Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile
Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.
