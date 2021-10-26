Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%.

NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 59,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,405. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

