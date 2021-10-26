HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.76 Million

Equities analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to post $185.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.50 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $179.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $761.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.79 million to $778.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $844.23 million, with estimates ranging from $802.62 million to $905.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,992. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. 296,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6,796.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.