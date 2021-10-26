Wing Trading Down 4.4% This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00077538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00103869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.18 or 1.00241396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.49 or 0.06801478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

