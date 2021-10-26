Scala 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,149.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $3,149.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

