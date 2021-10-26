Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $427.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.08 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $353.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRS remained flat at $$30.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,203. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

