$518.51 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report sales of $518.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.09 million to $521.91 million. Etsy posted sales of $451.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $2,475,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Etsy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 49,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.52. 2,161,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,610. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.40. Etsy has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

