Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.63-$5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.630-$5.730 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.07.

FBHS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

