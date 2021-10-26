Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 830,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,181. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

