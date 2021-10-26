Zacks: Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce $314.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.50 million. Wix.com posted sales of $254.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.81.

Shares of WIX traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.95. The company had a trading volume of 308,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $171.37 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

