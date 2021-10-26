Fundamenta Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $355,462.43 and approximately $2,311.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00073774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,848.80 or 1.00165629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.77 or 0.06822871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FMTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.