$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.02. 570,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,124. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

