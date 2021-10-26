RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,604. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $501.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBB Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

