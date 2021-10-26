ProximaX Reaches Market Cap of $7.61 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $137,354.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00077538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00103869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.18 or 1.00241396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.49 or 0.06801478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002677 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

