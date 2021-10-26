$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.94 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.23 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $18.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 963,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $171.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

