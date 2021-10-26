AdEx Network (ADX) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $71.05 million and $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00214504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00104083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

