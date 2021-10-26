Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.52 Million

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report $24.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.68 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 405,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.34 and a beta of 1.87. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,891. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,995,000 after purchasing an additional 264,189 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.