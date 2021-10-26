Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report $24.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.68 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 405,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.34 and a beta of 1.87. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,891. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,995,000 after purchasing an additional 264,189 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.