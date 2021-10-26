Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of IBTX traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 477,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,725. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

