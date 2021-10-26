Head to Head Analysis: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -11.55% -0.46% -0.35% AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84%

Ping Identity has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ping Identity and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 6 7 1 2.64 AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ping Identity currently has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.28%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ping Identity and AvePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $243.59 million 9.44 -$11.89 million $0.17 164.71 AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A

Ping Identity has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ping Identity beats AvePoint on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

