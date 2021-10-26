QChi Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One QChi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QChi has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $2,198.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00213710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00104118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QChi Profile

QCH is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

