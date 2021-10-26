Fear One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.94 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. Fear has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $5.94 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00213710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00104118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

