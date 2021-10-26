Safex Token 1-Day Volume Hits $503.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.86 million and $503.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

