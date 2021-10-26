Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Capitalization Tops $186.25 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $9.81 or 0.00016182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $186.25 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00213710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00104118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

