Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,531,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

